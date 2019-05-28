SPOILER ALERT: This article contains major plot details surrounding the final season of the HBO series ‘Game Of Thrones.’ Continue reading at your own discretion.

There are many character deaths that shocked a lot of fans of the hit HBO series Game of Thrones during its final season, which officially came to an end on May 19, 2019. Of those that met their demise include the highly debated death of Daenerys Targaryen, played amazingly by the talented Emilia Clarke, and the shocking/heartbreaking execution-style murder of Missandei, another A+ performance by Nathalie Emmanuel. While those two deaths are unfortunately set in stone, there was another which occurred a few episodes prior that wasn’t originally supposed to go down.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, GoT writer Dave Hill admitted that Ser Jorah Mormont (played by Iain Glen) wasn’t supposed to die during the White Walker invasion of the episode titled “The Long Night.” Hill says of Jorah’s end, “For a long time we wanted Ser Jorah to be there at The Wall in the end,” adding, “The three coming out of the tunnel would be Jon and Jorah and Tormund. But the amount to logic we’d have to bend to get Jorah up to The Wall and get him to leave Dany’s side right before [the events in the finale] … there’s no way to do that blithely. And Jorah should have the noble death he craves defending the woman he loves.”

Iain Glen’s feelings towards his character’s Episode 3 demise are somewhat pleasant, stating, “There’s a sweetness in that because Jorah will never know what she did,” and adding, “That’s probably best. It’s a blessing for him that he never found out what happened to her. And from a pragmatic story point of view, his death served a greater purpose. Where could we have taken Jorah from there? F— if I know.”

For those that know, Jorah spends much of the series madly in love and devoted to Daenerys, while also staying on the moral side of things. Had he lived, we’re not sure how his character would’ve chosen to stay on the side of good with “The Mad Queen” plot that eventually turned out to be true. Then again, we all thought Dany was one of the good ones until, like, an episode and a 1/3 before the show ended!

