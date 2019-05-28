Topless photos of Iggy Azalea made its way to the Internet from a photo shoot she did with GQ years ago.

Of course a bunch of creeps made some inappropriate comments to her which prompted her to deactivate her social media.

She later re-activated her Instagram account to release a statement in regards to the incident.

Iggy Azalea releases statement following the deactivation of her social media accounts after GQ photoshoot topless outtakes leaked. She states that a lot of women have done this topless shoot but it never gets released and she will keep her accounts deactivated for now. pic.twitter.com/NfEmjw7TJ0 — Pop Alarms 🚨 (@Pop_Alarms) May 27, 2019

She says that the photos were taken in 2016 for an Australia GQ cover shoot and she didn’t give permission for those pictures to see the light of day. She added that she feels blindsided because no one working the shoot should’ve saved the fully topless pictures.

She closed out, “I fully intend on finding out where the leak originated from and pressing criminal charges in regards to this. It’s important to me that someone actually be held accountable for their actions & the way it impacts my life.”

The photographer the shoot reportedly said the pictures were stolen from him and uploaded without his permission. He mentioned that there’s an investigation underway. “I empathize with any discomfort that this situation has caused to anyone that is involved,” he said.