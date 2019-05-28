John Legend and Miguel have been announced as co-headliners for the 2019 Ozy Fest in New York.

The July 20-21 festival will also feature comedians Trevor Noah, Dulcé Sloan, and Ronny Chieng. Retired baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez will handle co-hosting duties alongside Ozy co-founder and CEO Carlos Watson for the festival at the Great Lawn in Central Park in the city of New York.

Ozy Fest is a two-day event presented by media company Ozy and offers discussion and ideas in addition to music and comedy. This year’s event will feature discussions with politicians Stacey Abrams of Georgia and Gov. John Kasich of Ohio.

The event will also feature presentations from The New Yorker’s Malcolm Gladwell, author Deepak Chopra and filmmaker Spike Lee, plus “big thought” from business leaders Mark Cuban, Cindy Eckert, Thasunda Duckett and Marc Lasry.

Celebrity chefs Marcus Samuelsson, Padma Lakshmi, Rachael Ray and many more have also been confirmed for the event presented by Ally Financial, iHeart Media, Showtime & Well Being Trust.

According to their website: “OZY is a media company tailor-made for the Change Generation – people from every corner of the globe who are challenging the status quo and bucking convention. It’s a platform to help you see more, be more and do more. Or, as one fan put it, “OZY is what cool people read to be smart and smart people read to be cool.”

“The mission OZY is to help the curious see the world more broadly and more boldly by vaulting them ahead of the traditional news cycle and introducing them to the New and the Next – rising stars, fresh trends, provocative ideas and boundary-pushing culture, from “Amish crack” to an underground bar buried in a German bomb shelter, from robo-police to the next great cage fight.”

