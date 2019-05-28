In the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUWTK), Kanye West stirred the family pot. West is renowned for his public candor and blunt statements. His in-laws sure got a piece of this candor. Although we do not physically see Ye in the episode, he creates the basis of the episode’s content. According to his wife Kim Kardashian, Ye texts Corey Gamble something that Kris Jenner felt was inappropriate.

“Kanye texts Corey something along the lines of, ‘Look, we don’t know you, we’ve never met any of your family members. Of course, we’ve all felt that way and thought that, but for Kanye to just so bluntly say that to him — I feel like that was the wrong choice to make at that time.”

Khloe Kardashian disagreed with West’s approach but ultimately agreed with him.

“Kanye’s delivery wasn’t great, but the essence of what he said is true,” she said. “Corey does tend to be pretty secretive and that does have me pretty guarded.”

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch was not pleased to hear this from her son-in-law as well as her daughters. It is completely normal for children to feel protective over their parents. Kim and Khloe came to Kanye’s defense in the same manner as well. Kris felt they should accept and not question her relationship.

At the end of the episode, both Kim and Khloe sat down to have an honest conversation with Corey Gamble. According to Gamble, he did not take any offense to Kanye’s text. In addition, he even pointed out that he was wearing Yeezy 700s. After the convo, the Kardashian daughters and Gamble have come to common ground.