Lil Wayne’s ‘Lil Weezyana Fest’ to Return with Travis Scott, Meek Mill and More

Lil Wayne’s Lil Weezyana Fest has hit its fifth year and will celebrate with Meek Mill and Travis Scott joining Lil Tunechi as headliners.

The festival will also bring Trey Songz, Megan Thee Stallion, Kash Doll, Saweetie, Melii, Leven Kali and Akbar V to the UNO Lakefront Arena Festival Grounds in New Orleans, Louisiana. Lil Weezyana FEstival will be on September 7, 2019. Tickets become available this Friday.

#LILWEEZYANAFEST Year 5!! Bigger and Better!! Thank U to all the fans for your kontinued support! Tickets on Sale Friday! pic.twitter.com/58XBLaGnck — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 28, 2019

The festival marks a busy summer for Lil Wayne who will also co-headline a North American tour with rock groud Blink 182.