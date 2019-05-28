The Air Jordan 6 is definitely amongst the top picks when considering Michael Jordan’s original signature sneakers, and now it looks like professional football club Paris Saint-Germain is putting their own spin on the silhouette for an upcoming release.

The color combo on this forthcoming collaboration is pretty much rooted in classic Jordan Brand hues, opting for black and red accents to compliment the shoe’s predominately dark grey suede upper. Co-branding is reserved for the rear of the silhouette, with heel tags that read “PANAME” — a common street slang term for “Paris” — as well as a circular “Paris Saint-Germain” translucent logo on the heel that matches the look of the smokey heel tab and outsole. Other points of PSG branding are included on the lace locks and via insoles that read “Ici Est Paris,” which says “This Is Paris” in English. No matter what language you say it in though, these are straight fire — better yet, “Feu!”

The Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 6 is rumored to be dropping in July and will retail for $225 USD. We’ll keep you updated as official details roll in, but peep the early look below in the meantime:

Images: HanZuYing (@hanzuying)