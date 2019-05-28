Ron Artest was one of the fiercest competitors to ever play on the hardwood of the National Basketball Association. The Queensbridge native gained a reputation for his hard-nosed, physical (Some would say dirty) play. His story of NBA success, struggle with mental illness, and changing his name to Metta World Peace will be told on the small screen on May 31st.

Award-winning documentary Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story based on the turbulent life of one of the NBA’s most controversial figures. Directed by Johnny Sweet and written by journalist Tom Friend, Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest is produced by Bleacher Report and will premiere on Showtime during Mental Health Awareness Month on Friday, May 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

According to the Showtime’s description: “Winner of Best Documentary at the 2019 Santa Barbara Film Festival, Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story shines a spotlight on the polarizing athlete who was at times feared and often misunderstood both on and off the basketball court. The film includes intimate interviews from the man now known as Metta World Peace, his former teammates and rivals, his loved ones and family. The story arcs from a childhood marked by violence and drugs in the notorious Queensbridge projects in New York City during the crack wars of the 1980s, through a contentious stint at St. John’s University and, finally, to a dramatic and remarkable career in the NBA. Metta World Peace gives captivating insight into his life at its most troubling moments as well as its greatest.”

“Whether you know him as Ron Artest or Metta World Peace, he is one of the most intriguing personalities in sports,” said Stephen Espinoza, President, Sports & Event Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. “From Ron’s challenging upbringing in Queensbridge among some of the biggest burgeoning names in hip-hop through his transformation to Metta World Peace, Metta has been best known for his fierce competitiveness and unwavering loyalty. Quiet Storm depicts Metta’s unique backstory and his intriguing evolution with honesty and candor. We are proud to add the Ron Artest story to the growing slate of compelling, relevant and contemporary SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films.”