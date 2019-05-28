SOURCE SPORTS: AEW Has Arrived and Has Fired the First Shots at the WWE

Competition breeds the best work out of people.

The fans of professional wrestling were eagerly waiting for the inaugural show of AEW, Double or Nothing. The Tony Khan-owned company did not let down the fans as we saw some action-packed matches. Double or Nothing was held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It was a sold out show and the crowd was loud throughout the show.

The new promotion featured some stellar matches, including a brother vs. brother match which was one of the best wrestling matches in recent history. The show closed out with quite a surprise as former WWE superstar Jon Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose) invaded and beat up everyone left in the ring, going especially hard on Kenny Omega.

Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes had the match of the night and set up an exciting tag match against The Young Bucks, who retained the AAA World Tag Team Championships in an entertaining spot-fest match against the Lucha Brothers.

Although AEW has spent most of its launch avoiding talk it is outright competing with chairman Vince McMahon’s multi billion dollar company, Cody sent quite a message to his former bosses halfway through the night in a visual stunt that seemed to declare war.

Cody Rhodes fires shot at Triple H. Time to play the game.#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/bAa0FxjT6e — Robby The Brain™ (@RobbyTheBrain) May 26, 2019

During DX’s induction at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony a few weeks ago, Triple H ad-libbed that AEW a “pissant company.” It’s fair to say that was on Cody’s mind when he booked this prop usage.

Double or Nothing was a success. It generated buzz in the wrestling community and sent a message to WWE that AEW is here to stay.