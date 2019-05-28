Ja Morant beat Zion Williamson at securing a sneaker deal first. Morant became the first top prospect of the 2019 draft class to ink a shoe contract, signing a multiyear deal with Nike on Monday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news. Morant later confirmed the deal in a tweet:

All my life my parents worked for a check. Now I’m proud to say I work for the check. #Nike #NikeBasketball pic.twitter.com/b1mTTJLySr — Ja Morant (@igotgame_12) May 27, 2019

Murray State’s Ja Morant — a projected top-2 NBA Draft pick — has signed a multiyear endorsement deal with Nike, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 27, 2019

“All my life my parents worked for a check,” Morant wrote. “Now I’m proud to say I work for the check.”

Morant is considered a heavy favorite to be the No. 2 overall pick to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Morant became a household name during his sophomore season at Murray State when he took the college basketball scene by storm becoming the first player in NCAA history to average more than 20 points and 10 assists per game.

With Morant already locked in with Nike, it opens the door for the brand to continue to set their sights on Williamson, who is set to secure one of the most lucrative rookie shoe deals since LeBron James signed a 7-year, $90 million deal in 2003.

Nike will sure to pull a full court press to secure not just Williamson, but possibly RJ Barrett as well.