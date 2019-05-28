LeBron James welcomed his son Bronny to Instagram but to celebrate Memorial Day he welcomed a set of famous NBA stars. Shared on his Instagram story, King James could be seen puffing cigar smoke with Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, and Tristian Thompson.
The backyard party is a source of relaxation for the four on court stars as the NBA Finals begin to tip-off. This would be the first time in eight years The Finals will not feature LeBron James.
The NBA season will wrap in a maximum of seven games between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors, then the exciting NBA Offseason with one of the biggest free agencies ever will kick off.
