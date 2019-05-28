SOURCE SPORTS: LeBron James Welcomes Bronny To Instagram, Warns The Haters To Back Off

LeBron James Jr officially has his own Instagram account, and LeBron James has a warning for anyone who is planning to show his son the ugly side of social media.

On Monday, King James welcomed his son Bronny to Instagram with a post on his own page, which has nearly 50 million followers. In addition to introducing the “heir to the throne,” James issued a threat to any haters who are planning to bash his 14-year-old boy.

James’ request for a level of social media etiquette is understandable since Bronny is only entering his freshman year of high school.

The oldest of James’ three children is already building a reputation for himself on the court. According to 247Sports, Kentucky, Duke, Kansas, North Carolina, and UCLA have all shown a level of interest.

If Bronny is like his dad, he’ll be posting a decent amount. People will also be tagging him in posts showing his highlights.

With LeBron missing the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade, he’s found some time to just be a dad since the regular season ended.

He’s been seen at his sons’ AAU games and there’s no doubt he’s a supportive dad.