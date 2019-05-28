Master P and Romeo on Saturday told TMZ Sports that they were willing to offer presumed No. 1 overall pick and future New Orleans Pelican Zion Williamson a $20 million shoe deal with MoneYatti and a role in the sequel to their movie I Got The Hook-Up 2.

“I know Zion gonna get a big shoe deal from Nike or Adidas or whatever,” Master P said. “… We gonna get him a deal just to have to wear shoes outside of basketball.”

Most recently, Master P, a former basketball player himself, said Williamson will be “bigger than Michael Jordan,” telling TMZ’s Van Lathan: “Think about it: When Jordan first came out of college everyone had to have his jersey. Everyone wanted to be like Mike. Come to New Orleans they gonna wanna be like you Z.”

Before Zion can sign any sneaker deal, he would need to hire an agent first. Sean Deveney of the Sporting News noted that “among those were Creative Artists Agency, Roc Nation, Klutch Sports Group and BDA Sports.”

Considering Master P’s offer, Zion could generate triple that offers from Nike, Adidas, and Under Armor. Either way, Zion’s sneaker deal will be a game changer regardless of who he signs with.