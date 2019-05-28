SOURCE SPORTS: New York Liberty Teamed Up With Rapsody For ‘Liberty Loud’ Theme Song For 2019 WNBA Season

The New York Liberty opened up the 2019 WNBA season with a home loss to the Indiana Fever. While it may not have been the outcome the Liberty may have wanted, they did find a battle cry to rally around.

The Liberty and Grammy-nominated rapper Rapsody teamed up to add the finishing touches to the Liberty’s contributions to the WNBA’s brand resetting that will define the 2019 season, as the league attempts to cultivate the next generation of fans.

Rapsody created an official anthem called “Liberty Loud” in which she captures the essence of NYC and the loud, proud authenticity that the league is attempting to promote moving forward.

New Season, New Sound. Proud to announce the #NewYorkLiberty's 2019 anthem, #LIBERTYLOUD written and performed by Grammy nominated rapper @rapsody and produced by @NottzRaw. 🗣 GET LOUD! pic.twitter.com/VnEsAmofHP — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) May 23, 2019

“The Liberty represent the city, so the anthem had to feel like a community thing,” said Rapsody, who attended NC State. “This song feels like the concrete jungle.”

One of the league’s original franchises, the Liberty was purchased in January by an investment group led by Brooklyn Nets minority owner Joseph Tsai from The Madison Square Garden Company. Rapsody’s anthem, with lyrics such as: “Been standing for justice/we ain’t just get here just now/Concrete jungle/where Lady Liberty wears the crown …” is a part of the team’s rebranding process.