‘The Black Godfather’ Documentary on the Life of Clarence Avant to Premiere on June 7th

The first trailer for the highly anticipated The Black Godfather, Reginald Hudlin’s documentary about pioneering entertainment executive and businessman Clarence Avant, has been released. According to Variety, The film features interviews with Snoop Dogg, P. Diddy, David Geffen, Clive Davis, Diane Warren, Lionel Richie, and Irving Azoff, and former president Barack Obama also makes an appearance.

Although his name may not be familiar, Clarence Avant was a major player a mover and shaker in the entertainment industry. His incredible career began as a manager of R&B singer Little Willie John, jazz singer Sarah Vaughan, Kim Weston, and many others.

He helped to establish Venture Records Inc., the first joint venture between an African American artist and a major record company, founded as an outlet for the soul acts of MGM Records.

Avant remained in Los Angeles and founded Sussex Records which was home to iconic artists such as singer, songwriter, and producer Bill Withers, guitarist Dennis Coffey, and soft rock band Gallery.

Under his Avant Garde umbrella, Avant bought the first African American owned FM radio station in metropolitan Los Angeles, buying the license of KTYM-FM in Inglewood, renaming it KAGB-FM.

As the founder of Tabu Records, home to The SOS Band, Alexander O’ Neal, Cherrelle, Brainstorm, and many others. Tapping up and coming producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Tabu Records became a major force in Black music in the ’80s and ’90s.

In addition to mentoring hitmaking producers and executives such as Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Antonio “L.A.” Reid and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Sony/ATV chairman/CEO Jon Platt, Avant has played a key, behind-the-scenes role for a diverse list of celebs, sports figures, and dignitaries that includes Quincy Jones, Bill Withers, Muhammad Ali and Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

The Black Godfather premieres on June 7 on Netflix and in select theaters.

Check out the trailer for The Black Godfather below: