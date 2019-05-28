When the comic book giant Marvel began to cancel and remove most of its content from Netflix, comic book lovers and fans of the series were in shook. Popular Marvel shows such as Luke Cage, Daredevil, The Punisher, Iron Fist and The Defenders were all axed from Netflix one after the other. As the handwriting was on the wall, the last remaining survivor, Jessica Jones, will meet the same end.

The latest season of Jessica Jones will hit Netflix on June 14th, as revealed by Netflix just moments ago. As collateral damage of the fractured relationship between Marvel and Netflix, this season will serve as the third and final season of the critically-acclaimed show.

According to the last season of the show reads: After a falling out between Jessica (Krysten Ritter) and Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor), the third season of Jessica Jones will find the titular character trying to repair strained relationships while trying to take down a highly intelligent psychopath. As with the previous seasons of the series, Jessica Jones Season Three is set to include 13 episodes.

Check out the trailer of season three of Jessica Jones: