“Letterman, swag!”

While those are definitely two words we weren’t expecting to hear in the same sentence anytime soon, of course Kanye West would be the one to make the impossible happen. During a segment for the new episode of David Letterman’s talk show series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on Netflix, the seasoned host heads inside the Calabasas home of the multi-hyphened Renaissance Man and his wife Kim Kardashian West for a YEEZY-fied makeover. Stepping out with a “fire” ‘fit as Ye puts it, Letterman is seen rocking a brown trench coat, some navy blue layering underneath, a pair of standout cream-colored slim chinos and what appears to be the YEEZY Military Boot to round everything out. As far as the #BeardGang flow, well, that’s just the model’s own.

Be sure to check out the full episode David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with Kanye West when all five episodes of season 2 are released on Netflix this Friday (May 31).