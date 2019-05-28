YG plans to continue The Marathon with Nipsey Hussle by dropping a special project with the Crenshaw rapper. With an interview, YG did with 92.3 he tells to DJ Hed and Bootleg Kev the music both of the rappers did in the studio before Nips got killed in front of his Marathon store. The hosts asked will we, as fans, ever get to listen to the music and YG stated that the special project will be next level. Do you remember the joint album, 2 of Amerikkka’s Most Wanted, that was talked about? Well, we might get it sooner or later!

YG has released his album,4real 4real, that released this past weekend. He will donate a percentage of the album sales to Hussle’s kids. Peep the interview below.