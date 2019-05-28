YG’s latest music video is straight out of hell — literally!

Arriving as the latest single off his new album 4REAL 4REAL, the visuals for “In The Dark” take the Compton-bred rapper into either his greatest nightmare or biggest fantasy depending on how you look at it. On the surface, skull bones stack up on the walls and fire pits spew from all ends of the nearly-four-minute clip. However, dancing devils and horn-bearing vixens make it all look like a party up in the House of Hades if you ask us. We guess that’s just what happens when you down a bottle of tequila.

The G-Funk-laced beat produced by DJ Mustard really does make it seem more pleasant than the visuals would suggest, but even still we’ll sit the next one out if the party requires dancing with the devil or getting a lap dance from one of his zombie wives. Well, maybe the latter could turn into a fun time but we’ll let the homie Keenon enjoy the festivities all to himself.

Watch the Colin Tilley-directed music video for “In The Dark” by YG above, and go stream 4REAL 4REAL right now as the rapper will be donating part of the proceeds from the album to Nipsey Hussle’s family.