Earlier in the year, Alex Trebek announced that he was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. After revealing the news in March, he returned to work about a week later.

It’s with pleasure to announce that the Jeopardy!host’s cancer is “near remission” according to an interview with People Magazine.

“It’s kind of mind-boggling,” he said of his positive response to chemotherapy so far. “The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory…some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent.”

He’s not completely in the clear yet, but he’s heading in a good direction and the good news brought him “tears of joy.” He said, “I’ve got a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy directed towards me and their prayers. I told the doctors, this has to be more than just the chemo, and they agreed it could very well be an important part of this.”

There has been an outpour of support for Alex Trebek since his announcement. “I’ve got a lot of love out there headed in my direction and a lot of prayer, and I will never ever minimize the value of that,” he added.