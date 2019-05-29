Cardi B hopped on Instagram to admit that she fumbled the bag a couple of times due to her health.

“I hate canceling shows because I love money. I’m a money addict,” Cardi explained at the video’s 1:50-minute mark “And I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows. A lot of money. I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows, but health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do.”

She revealed that got liposuction and a breast augmentation after the birth of her daughter, Kulture. Instead of resting and healing like the physician advised, Bardi continued with her hectic touring schedule which resulted in painful swelling which impeded the Bronx rapper’s ability to move. As a result, she cancelled multiple performances and she went into detail on IG.

“I do whatever the fuck I want to do with my body,” Cardi began. “I don’t have the time of day like you do. My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no I don’t have time to work out. I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out won’t get fixed.”

She then explained the issues she’s fighting. “So you know, you still got stitches in the inside—in my breast—so they slowly got to heal,” Cardi B stated before saying doctors ordered her to rest.