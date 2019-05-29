If you were looking for Deontay Wilder to hit the ring against Anthony Joshua or a rematch with Tyson Fury, we have some bad news for you. The next fight for the Bronze Bomber will be a rematch with Luis Ortiz.

Just a couple of weeks ago Wilder knocked out Dominic Breazeale in the first round of a heated and anticipated matchup. The light work from Wilder revved up the conversation of the elusive Joshua battle, however, Luis Ortiz entered the ring and sparked the possible rematch.

For those who may not be aware, the undefeated Wilder fought Ortiz to a stop in March of last year. The fight was a 10th round TKO.

“To all my fans, I want to announce that Luis Ortiz and I have signed for a rematch, with the date and site to be announced shortly,” Wilder shared on Twitter.

The details are currently scarce, however, boxing circles point to a September date for the battle.

Fans of boxing have spoken out against the decision to pick Ortiz instead of the two fights people are asking for.

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua is set to fight Andy Ruiz Jr. on DAZN this Saturday night.