JAY-Z and TIDAL are hosting a listening party in support of the release of Prince’s Originals album.

The 15-track collection features 14 unreleased recordings which highlight the late singer’s influence over pop culture. The tracks were picked by JAY-Z and Troy Carter, on behalf of The Prince Estate. TIDAL users can pre-save the album in their collection starting today and will be notified once the album is live.

“Prince led the way, for artistic freedom, for ownership. He’s one of the bravest people I can think of in the industry. He trusted us, not just me, but TIDAL, to continue his fight,” said JAY-Z. “Trying to help further that legacy through his music is both an honor we couldn’t pass up as an organization dedicated to empowering artists. This gives his true fans that peak behind the curtain.”

Album release celebrations will take place in countries such as the United States, Spain, Poland, Brazil and more across the globe to celebrate the highly anticipated album.

The U.S. listening party is going down on June 6th in Los Angeles.