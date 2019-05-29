JAY-Z often times finds himself in the news for being one of the most business savvy moguls in Hip-Hop. While highlighting his various ventures, Forbes has positioned him as one of the most influential and financially lucrative individuals in the culture, earning an estimated net worth of $900 million over the last year. Yet recently, the Brooklyn emcee has found himself under fire for one of those investments.

In 2018, JAY-Z’s Roc Nation and First Round Capital invested a tech company called Promise (which is part of Y Combinator’s current collective of startups) as measure to address what they believed is a viable means of reform for a faulty American bail system.

According to Techcrunch.com, Promise offers government law enforcement agencies an alternative option for low-risk individuals struggling to meet the bail set for them by a judge. By providing these agencies with a detailed and “comprehensive intake procedure” and “monitor[ing] and support[ing] participants” in who chose to participate in its program, Promise hopes to help ensure that said participants not only fulfill their obligation to the state, city or county in a way that does not reduce their humanity. The app provides a digital calendar so that they know in a more efficient manner their court dates, reminds them of obligations like drug testing or substance abuse treatment needed and serves as a GPS for them in their civilian lives. Co-founder and CEO Phaedra Ellis-Lamkins, believes that by building this app they can provide ‘liberty and justice for all’ to millions.

“People are going to jail because they look at a piece of paper and misread it, or are going to jail because they can’t afford a class because they’re instead paying child support,” Ellis-Lamkins told TechCrunch. “If we’re putting people in jail because they’re poor, brown or black, we’re spending money the wrong way.”



That sounds good, but the outrage comes with the monitoring of participants by what seems to be a “Big Brother” like GPS system.

Popular blogger Sandra Rose, says that the de-carceration program is not a blessing for parolees.

On the surface, one believes that it raises funds to help get detainees out of jail like the program Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights initiated Mass Bail Out Action that several rappers like Belly and French Montana participated in last year. This program paid the bail for individuals (many young people and women) who could not pay their own bail. To the contrary, Rose reports that “Promise is a technology/software design company that sells apps that help government agencies track people who are released from jail under the First Step Act.”

While the app removes the obstacle of bail, it seems to infringe on the the individuals privacy- tracking them like animals. Critics have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns:

I’m at a criminal justice reform meeting and I just discovered that Jay Z is an investor in the company producing the ankle monitoring bracelets used under the First Step Act. — Achmat X (@AchmatX) May 15, 2019

However, Ellis-Lamkins explains that the critique is ill-informed.

As the Co-Founder of the company, this is not accurate. We do not make, provide or sell electronic monitoring. If our clients are on EM, it is because the court required it as a condition of release. We have and will not participate in profiting off of electronic monitoring. — Phaedrael (@phaedrael) May 16, 2019

Rose calls bullsh*t on this. She notes that Promise is not just about a “county paying to incarcerate someone simply because they can’t afford to post bail,” but that the government would pay Promise to “monitor compliance with court orders and better keep tabs on people via the app and, if needed, GPS monitoring devices.”

Rose writes “In other words, Ellis-Lamkins and JAY-Z advocate for releasing non-violent petty criminals back onto the streets so Promise can profit by monitoring them.”

JAY-Z, who has been at the forefront of the prison reform with his advocacy for Roc Nation’s Meek Mill and his documentary on Kalief Browder, has yet to speak on Promise in light of these accusations. What remains is that this system is broken and more needs to be done to to provide reasonable bail and means for law enforcement to effectively supervise those who break the law.