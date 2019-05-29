Megan Thee Stallion Assists With Funeral Cost for Fan Who Was Killed After her Show

Megan Thee Stallion had a show last week in Washington D.C. and a fan was reportedly killed after going to see her.

A user with the Twitter handle @GinaTheSavage tweeted on Monday night, “So my cousin was in love with Megan Thee Stallion & was killed lastnight after leaving the club to see her, hopefully she see’s this,” including a photo of Megan, Wale, and a third man, assumed to be the the woman’s cousin, Cyril. The woman subsequently shared the link to her GoFund Me campaign which Meg donated $1,200 towards.

I am so sorry for your lost 💔 His energy was amazing when we met — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) May 28, 2019

“Let me kno if y’all still need more if it don’t make it high enough,” Megan Thee Stallion wrote Gina in the alleged DM conversation below.

This good deed aligns with the Houston rapper’s down-to-Earth personality.

She recently released her debut project Fever featuring DaBaby and Juicy J. From the looks of the footage from her performance at Hot 97’s Who’s Next showcase last night, people are feeling the collection.