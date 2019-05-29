Last year was a triumphant year for Pusha-T who became the first person to come out on top of a rap beef with Drake.

The G.O.O.D Music head honcho gave the song to Funk Flex at Hot 97 which exposed that he fathered a child with a porn star, and also delivered a scathing jab at Drake’s go-to producer 40 and a quick mention that he will pull the evidence back “layer by layer.”

The last blow in this diss is the cover, which features a younger Drake, presumably from the Wheelchair Jimmy days in blackface. To make sure the impact is felt, Pusha T made sure to disclose the image was not photoshopped by tweeting the photographer and gallery that it came from.

Drizzy explained why he was dressed up in blackface and insisted that he’s not a coon. “This was not from a clothing brand shoot or my music career,” he writes. “This picture is from 2007, a time in my life where I was an actor and I was working on a project that was about young black actors struggling to get roles, being stereotyped and type cast. The photos represented how African Americans were once wrongfully portrayed in entertainment.”

Drake speaks on “blackface” photos circulating. pic.twitter.com/y3SrOl9DcQ — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) May 31, 2018

Its been an entire year since Push let the world know that Drake was hiding a child, but according to the 6 God, he was hiding the world from his child and not the other way around.