Every day it seems the Los Angeles Lakers organization burns a little bit more. On top of general manager Rob Polinka lying about linking Kobe Bryant in a meeting with deceased actor Heath Ledger, it has been revealed LeBron James agent Rich Paul assisted in the crazy season.

In a sizzling tell-all report from Baxter Holmes of ESPN, there are details of Rich Paul stepping to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in hopes of replacing then coach Luke Walton. Silver was having lunch with another member of LeBron James business and friend circle, Maverick Carter, when he was approached by Paul. The report states he suggested Tyronn Lue as a replacement, who once coached James to a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In addition to speaking with Silver, it was believed that Rich Paul made his presence felt on a team chartered plane and more, which hurt team chemistry. In response, Paul stated he will continue to do his job.

“I understand my position. I respect all those in our industry,” Paul said to ESPN. “At the end of the day, all I can do is continue to do a job for my client. That’s it. I can’t worry about what somebody thinks, the perception. All I can do is work hard and continue down the path that I’m on.”