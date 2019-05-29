The Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors are set to square off in the NBA Finals beginning Thursday. With the intriguing on the court match-ups posed between the two teams, Drake still finds a way to dominate the conversation.

During his media availability prior to the opening tip of the series, Stephen Curry was asked about Drake’s sideline demeanor.

“It’s a bit entertaining,” Curry said. “It’s a tricky situation with him being right there on the court. But at the end of the day, he’s having fun. You can’t hate on nobody having fun.”

If you thought Drake was hype during the Eastern Conference series against the Milwaukee Bucks, the run against the Warriors will likely elicit stronger reactions. One has to wonder will Drake drop a series anthem during “scary hours” or will he just wait for the trophy to be handed to Kawhi Leonard and the boys?

The series kicks off Thursday from The 6ix. You can catch Curry’s full media session below.