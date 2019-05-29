Fans have wondered what is going on since Jason Mitchell was dismissed from The Chi and additional endeavors. In a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, the season two showrunner detailed the history of Mitchell and his inappropriate behavior, which also caused her to leave.

The showrunner is Ayanna Floyd, she joined at the conclusion of season one and stated the behavior of Mitchell was present at the time. She stated the show’s creator Lena Waithe was aware of the allegations surrounding Mitchell in association with his co-star Tiffany Boone. Upon her takeover, Floyd details she took proper HR measures for presentations to all involved in the show.

“When I took the helm in season two, it was Lena who informed me of the issues between Jason Mitchell and Tiffany Boone from season one, and that Tiffany was thinking of leaving the show because of it,” Floyd said. “As a result of this information, I discussed Tiffany’s claims with the studio’s HR department and set up HR presentations for the writers, cast and crew. Ultimately, everyone was well aware of Jason’s behavior and his multiple HR cases, including Lena [Waithe], the creator and an executive producer of the show, who is very involved at the studio and network level.”

After attempting to curb the behavior, Floyd states she “became a target of his rage and inappropriateness,” which also led her to file an HR report. Floyd, like Boone, will not return to The Chi for Season 3.

Waithe states she did not know of the alleged actions of Mitchell until after the first season ended. The season one showrunner states he was unaware of the conduct issues of Mitchell.

For Mitchell, he was also dismissed from Netflix film Desperados after making “highly inappropriate” comments to actresses in the film. The report states Mitchel was responsible for two incidents in four days. Elsewhere in his behavioral history include a bar fight, which would require treatment during his filming of Kong: Skull Island.