Mike Tyson still has the hands, ask Wack 100. The manager of The Game shared an image posing with the former heavyweight champ after being a guest on his HotBoxin podcast and revealed things may have gone left once Tupac was mentioned.

“Had a blast shit got warm in the room when Mike wanted to address the #2Pacconversations. This picture was taken before hand. This interview got a little crazy and hostile Smh going to be some conversation when this hits [email protected] !,” Wack 100 shared.

Wack would go on to apologize to Eden Britton who also was present, before alluding to a fight going down. The post was closed with #Igottaheadache. Wack would go on to share a prescription for pain after the fight.

Keep a look out for the HotBoxin podcast so you can hear how it went wrong.