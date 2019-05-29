Mike Tyson still has the hands, ask Wack 100. The manager of The Game shared an image posing with the former heavyweight champ after being a guest on his HotBoxin podcast and revealed things may have gone left once Tupac was mentioned.
Pulled up on 1 of my legends @miketyson to do his podcast .Had a blast shit got warm in the room when Mike wanted to address the #2Pac conversations. This picture was taken before hand. This interview got a little crazy and hostile Smh going to be some conversation when this hits the @hotboxinpodcast ! @fredfrenchy Knows the day of release. Just know this Wack wasn’t giving up shit and Mike still quick with his hands ! @edsbritton sorry you had to see what you saw but it’s what brothas do when we can’t solve the problem with reason !! #West👆🏾#Igottaheadache #TysonRanch
“Had a blast shit got warm in the room when Mike wanted to address the #2Pacconversations. This picture was taken before hand. This interview got a little crazy and hostile Smh going to be some conversation when this hits [email protected] !,” Wack 100 shared.
Wack would go on to apologize to Eden Britton who also was present, before alluding to a fight going down. The post was closed with #Igottaheadache. Wack would go on to share a prescription for pain after the fight.
Keep a look out for the HotBoxin podcast so you can hear how it went wrong.