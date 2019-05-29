When you think of Hip Hop stoners, Wiz Khalifa is definitely one of the first people to come to mind. But he took to Instagram to flex real quick, and let his followers knows that he’s in a league of his own with Mike Tyson when it comes to blazing.

The “Roll Up” rapper posted a photo of him and Tyson smoking a blunt and the caption simply read, “pound for pound.” Despite Wiz’s recent MMA training, there’s no way in hell he’s talking about fighting because no one in their right mind will step to Mike. But he’s presumably referring to Mike Tyson being able to keep up with him in smoke cyphers.

The legendary boxer has his own cannabis ranch in California. The multi-faceted resort will be filled with an amusement park, camping facilities, and dispensaries.

The business has been unofficially named the Tyson’s Ranch and will reportedly feature luxurious camping and cabin facilities, and will offer visitors hands-on marijuana growing lessons at the “Tyson Cultivation School.”

The facility will also include an amphitheater for presentations, a hydro-feed plant and supply store, an extraction facility, an edible factory, and a garden, according to the report.

The “Black and Yellow” rapper also has his hand in the revolutionized, legal cannabis business. He partnered with Supreme Cannabis Company to release a line of premium products including his own strain, Khalifa Kush.