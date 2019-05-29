It’s safe to say that Yo Gotti is having a bad day. On Tuesday, the “Put a Date On It” rapper lost a $2.2 million lawsuit after making a false promise to deliver a verse. TMZ reported Gotti received $20K from Young Fletcher for a verse back in 2016 but refused to release the song. Instead, he recorded a song similar to Fletcher’s. That was the first of this complicated matter. Then, the Memphis rapper attempted to sign Young Fletcher behind his manager’s back for $150,000. Talk about messy.

He was served last year, while performing, but decided to completely ignore the suit. While in court, he was issued a $2.2 million judgment by the judge. The original judgment was immediately tripled due to, “willful, unfair, and deceptive acts.” Yo Gotti now has to pay $6.6M.

Young Fletcher’s manager, Michael Terry, does not feel sorry for the “Rake It Up” rapper, due to his poor handling of the situation with his artist. As a result, he plans on going after the rapper’s Bel-Air mansion and cars if he fails to pay up.

On the other hand, the rapper won the suit against an auto-body shop that damaged his $410K Lamborghini Aventador. Yo Gotti claimed that one of the shop’s employees took the Lambo for a joy ride. In an attempt to flex, the employee crashed the luxurious whip, with damages worth $330K. The judge ultimately awarded Yo Gotti $66,300, which is less than 20% of the total cost. You can imagine where that 60K plus will be going towards.