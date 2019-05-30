While President Trump was watching the timeline burn with the latest details from Robert Mueller, a man was physically on fire on the White House lawn.

The Secret Service confirmed what videos across social media showed, a man on fire walking across the White House lawn.


Secret Service agents put out the fire on the man and gave First Aid to the fire victim. The victim was eventually airlifted by firefighters to a local hospital.   The fire took place near Ellipse Park on 15th street and Constitution Avenue.

President Trump has yet to make a statement or tweet about the incident.