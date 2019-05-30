A Man Set Himself on Fire on White House Lawn

While President Trump was watching the timeline burn with the latest details from Robert Mueller, a man was physically on fire on the White House lawn.

The Secret Service confirmed what videos across social media showed, a man on fire walking across the White House lawn.

Jesus Christ. This guy set himself on fire outside the White House. pic.twitter.com/IIXAoGS6ia — Mariaaaa (@bedolla_maria) May 29, 2019

At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave., Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 29, 2019



Secret Service agents put out the fire on the man and gave First Aid to the fire victim. The victim was eventually airlifted by firefighters to a local hospital. The fire took place near Ellipse Park on 15th street and Constitution Avenue.

President Trump has yet to make a statement or tweet about the incident.