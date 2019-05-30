It’s fair to say that we’ll never truly get enough of the Air Jordan 1, whether its a Lakers-themed iteration or one specially-made by Travis Scott. Now, Jordan Brand is keeping things crisp and clean with a new colorway that’s fly from all angles.
View this post on Instagram
Detailed look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG “First Class Flight” Style Code:555088-170 Release Date:July 2019 Price:$160 Cop or Drop? . . . . . #airjordans #airjordan1 #airjordan #fashion #streetstyle #newyork #jordan #jordan1club #sbdunks #nike #nikeshoes #nikesb #sneakers #sneakerhead #sneakernews #hanzuying #sneakerdaily #sneakerfiles #sneakersaddict #sneakercollection #kicks #kicksonfire
The textured leather upper is decked out in white, with bright yellow accents found on the heel collar, tongue tabs, outsole, medial Swoosh and via a standout label motif on the ankle. The overall theme is centered around a first class airline ticket, all the way from the barcode seen on the heel to a 23 surrounded in a recycle sign because, well, paper? It all comes together with the signature AJ1 Wings logo on the outer lace flap as per usual. So, whether you’re booking a seat at the front or the back of the plane, at least your shoe game will always get the first class treatment.
Check for the Air Jordan 1 “First Class Flight” to hit the runway and retailers beginning July 2019 for $160 USD, available at JB stockists and Nike. Take an early look at the colorway below:
Images: HanZuYing (@hanzuying)