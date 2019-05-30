It’s fair to say that we’ll never truly get enough of the Air Jordan 1, whether its a Lakers-themed iteration or one specially-made by Travis Scott. Now, Jordan Brand is keeping things crisp and clean with a new colorway that’s fly from all angles.

The textured leather upper is decked out in white, with bright yellow accents found on the heel collar, tongue tabs, outsole, medial Swoosh and via a standout label motif on the ankle. The overall theme is centered around a first class airline ticket, all the way from the barcode seen on the heel to a 23 surrounded in a recycle sign because, well, paper? It all comes together with the signature AJ1 Wings logo on the outer lace flap as per usual. So, whether you’re booking a seat at the front or the back of the plane, at least your shoe game will always get the first class treatment.

Check for the Air Jordan 1 “First Class Flight” to hit the runway and retailers beginning July 2019 for $160 USD, available at JB stockists and Nike. Take an early look at the colorway below:



Images: HanZuYing (@hanzuying)