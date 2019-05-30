2 Chainz ruled the world yesterday on The Ellen Show with a little help from Amerie.

The Atlanta rapper graced the stage on The Ellen Show to perform his Ariana Grande-assisted single, “Rule the World.” She couldn’t make it but a very special guest stepped in her place.

Tity Boi held down the verses meanwhile Amerie took care of the soulful hook.

The song, which appears on 2 Chainz’ latest album Rap or Go to the League, samples Amerie’s 2002 song “Why Don’t We Fall in Love.” Which makes this performance even more savory and even raises the question as to why she wasn’t featured on it, to begin with.

The “1 Thing” singer has been out of the spotlight for the most part but released her double project, 4AM Mulholland and After 4AM, in October, which marked her first release in nine years.