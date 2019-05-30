The Source sends a birthday salute to a legend in the game whose life was cut short.

Born on this day in 1974, Lamont Coleman aka “Big L” was born in Harlem and became one of the biggest artists to represent Harlem World in Hip Hop.

One of the members of the original Diggin’ In The Crates crew, L set a trend with his comical punchlines and occasional rapid-fire flow, which was adapted and arguably mimicked by a younger, pre-Reasonable Doubt Jay-Z. He was the founder of the Children Of The Corn crew, which launched the careers of Killa Cam, Cardin and Murder Mase (Bad Boy) just to name a few.

The Source salutes Big L for his contribution to the game that will forever live on through his art.