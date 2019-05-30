DaBaby Spits in Crowd After Fan Allegedly Throws Singles at Him on Stage

DaBaby made headlines recently for knocking a man out of his pants inside of the Louis Vuitton store. Cam Coldheart, a fellow Charlotte emcee, was testing the “Suge” rapper’s gangsta and got the beat down of the week.

You would think that the general public got the message to tread lightly with DaBaby after that recorded incident displayed that he’s actually really about the life he raps about. But apparently, a concertgoer at The Novo wanted to see if he was really ’bout it.

In the video below, Baby is performing presumably in The Novo in Los Angeles because that’s where he was scheduled to be on Wednesday, May 29th. Moments later you see money being thrown on stage and the rapper responds by spitting directly into the crowd.

There’s no telling what events led to this situation but it’s pretty gross, and it’s honestly not a good look for the young CEO.