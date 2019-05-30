For a while now, Georgia has become the Hollywood of the east coast. With a ton of big-budget movie studios filming in the peach stage, the soon to be abortion laws could become a political tug of war.

Disney’s Chief Executive Bob Iger told Reuters it would be “very difficult” to film in the state if the law takes effect, adding: “I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard. Right now we are watching it very carefully… [if it becomes law], I don’t see how it’s practical for us to continue to shoot there.”

“We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law,” Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos told Variety in an exclusive statement. “It’s why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court. Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there, while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia.”

Disney-owned properties like the extremely lucrative Marvel Studios titles, the Star Wars films, and numerous upcoming Disney+ live-action titles and more already film in Georgia, making use of Pinewood Atlanta Studios.