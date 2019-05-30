Legendary filmmaker F. Gary Gray is the latest inductee tot he Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The creator of Straight Outta Compton and historic Hip-Hop videos such as Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day” and OutKast’s “Ms. Jackson,” became the 2,665th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I want to dedicate this star to my mom, who is in the audience today. It’s nobody on this earth that is stronger than this woman,” F. Gary Gray said when receiving his star. “Everything you’ve gone through and all the strength that you’ve shown. I get my mental toughness from you.”

In a statement regarding the honor, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer said F. Gary Gray “is known as one of the industry’s most prolific and versatile directors known for pushing the envelope and delivering exciting content.”

You can watch the ceremony below.