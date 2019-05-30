Jordyn Woods continues to secure bags despite her drama with the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

PEOPLE reports that Woods is set to appear on the second season of Grown-ish as a student named Dee, a “sweet soul with a soft-spoken and sincere vulnerability.”

Jordyn Woods is no stranger to the small screen. Her father, John Woods, was a television sound engineer on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Which is how she’s connected to The Smith family.

Season 2 of the Free Form series will follow Yara Shahidi’s character, Zoey Johnson, as she navigates through her sophomore year of college without the financial assistance of her father, Anthony Anderson, as a result of her cheating on her final exam. On the other hand, Zoey finds out that her best friend/roommate has been hooking up with her ex-boyfriend behind her back.

The season will explore topics such as academic scandal, culture appropriation, and mental health.

Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat, Deon Cole, and Diggy Simmons are also returning for season 2