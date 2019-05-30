If you hear Scorpion or Nothing Was The Same blasting from the Golden State Warriors locker room, don’t be alarmed, Drake hasn’t traded. The Warriors, specifically Klay Thompson, just enjoy his music.

When asked would he stop playing music from the Toronto Raptors superfan rapper, Thompson stated he would not simply because he was an opposing fan in the finals. “If it’s a bad song I’ll skip it,” Thompson shared.

“I’ve been a Drake fan since I was in high school. He’s a great artist. Do I like him as a Raptor fan? No. But, I like him as a musician. He’s extremely talented.”

“I’ll definitely skip the song if I don’t like it,” Thompson added. “And if it’s one of his soft, R&B songs I’mma skip it because I’m in kill mode right now. I’m trying to get these four games so I’ll skip ‘Hotline Bling’ or anything along that line.”

With the NBA Finals tipping off, ESPN reports the league spoke with the Raptors about Drake’s “activity and presence” on the sideline during the Eastern Conference playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. After the “In My Feelings” rapper trolled Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo during the series, his coach Mike Budenholzer detailed how he was not pleased by the rapper’s actions.

“There’s certainly no place for fans and, you know, whatever it is exactly that Drake is for the Toronto Raptors,” Coach Budenholzer said. “You know, to be on the court, there’s boundaries and lines for a reason, and like I said, the league is usually pretty good at being on top of stuff like that.”

The Warriors don’t appear to be worried about the presence of Drake. Steph Curry finds him to be entertaining, Head Coach Steve Kerr quipped that the Warriors have their own troll in E-40. Another rapper and Warriors fan, Too Short, is already preparing a rally song that is placing clips of Drake speaking into the creation. Long story short, get ready for an exciting NBA Finals.