Kodak Black will remain behind bars a little while longer. The Florida rapper was arrested at Rolling Loud earlier this month on federal and state weapons charges, but he is now going to remain in custody.

Legal representation was attempting to have Kodak Black released on his $500,000 bond, however, prosecutors were successful in stopping the possibility of bond for the rapper.

Kodak Black’s trial date is scheduled but Judge Federico Moreno of the U.S. District Court will keep him detained. The reasoning for keeping the “Ze Ze” rapper behind bars was declared as a “danger to the community.”

According to Local 10 in Miami, Black was originally arrested for falsified information on federal forms to purchase three firearms, which he pled not guilty. Outside of Florida, Black also faces charges for drugs, weapons and sexual assault.

The trial for the Miami based charges is believed to occur this summer.