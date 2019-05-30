Even though things ended on a sour note today for Kodak Black in regards to being denied bond for that arrest at Rolling Loud earlier this month, at least his team is keeping the momentum going for his chart-topping album Dying To Live with a new music video for the standout album cut “Needing Something.”

The visuals for Kodak’s latest single find the often-controversial rapper in a very subdued state of mind, literally lamenting about past wrongs, a longing for love and even figuratively (or not) dodging the reaper. Bars like “All this pain make me sing songs / Ain’t no love in the sewer that I came from” and “Do I gotta go to jail so I can find a lil’ peace?” reflect his past and current mishaps to a tee, far from the fun-loving MC who gave us party tracks like “ZEZE” and catchy cuts like “Roll In Peace.” Either way, we just hope the Florida-bred rap star can get things together once and for all so he can release melancholy tunes without it reflecting his real-life situations. Stay up, fam.

Watch the Cam Busby-directed music video for “Needing Something” by Kodak Black above, and stream his gold-selling album Dying To Live right now on all streaming platforms.