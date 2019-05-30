Lil Durk has been playing the back seat lately. That could be a result of him parting ways with Def Jam then inking a deal with Alamo Records. But apparently, he has been juggling legal issues too.

The Chicago rapper took to Instagram to announce that he will be turning himself in tomorrow, which is today. He didn’t share many details about why he’s presumably going to jail. Additionally, the last run-in he had with the law that was public record was back in 2013 when police discovered he possessed a firearm. He was later charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Unfortunately, this news comes right after Lil Durk’s father was released from prison early after receiving a life sentence. The rapper celebrated his reunion with his father on social media.

Stay tuned to The Source as more information about Durk’s cryptic post develops.