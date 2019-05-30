Lil Durk to be Charged with Criminal Intent to Commit Murder in Atlanta

JUST IN:@lildurk will be booked in on

1)Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder

2)Agg. Assault

3)Unlawful For Employed by/ Associated with Criminal Street Gang to Conduct/Participate in Crime.

4)Poss. of Firearm During Commission of a Felony

5) Poss. of Firearm by Convicted Felon — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 30, 2019

Lil Durk alerted fans yesterday when he posted a message on Instagram revealing he would be turning himself in. Today, TMZ reveals Durkio is wanted in Atlanta in connection with a shooting.

The Atlanta Police Department has warrants out for Lil Durk and is preparing to charge him with five felonies. The felonies are criminal intent to commit murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and associating with a criminal street gang to participate in a crime.

Lil Durk is currently not in custody but is expected to be soon. His attorney stated that he will turn himself in later on Thursday.

The shooting that he is associated with occurred on February 5 of this year at a local restaurant called The Varsity. The shooting happened around 5:45 am, resulting in a man wounded. The responding officers recovered 13 rifle and pistol casings at the scene. The man survived after surgery.

