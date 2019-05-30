Lil’ Nas X has been going up these last few months with his latest hit single “Old Town Road” that has been topping the Billboard charts.

As a follow-up, X has shared his cover art for his upcoming EP called 7. From his Instagram post, “$5 to whoever know where the jacket in the ‘7’ EP artwork is from” and he also tweeted “8 songs will be on the EP! NEXT MONTH.”

“I’m tryna make a visualizer (video) for every song on the ep and tryna work with upcoming animators on each one.”

Lil Nas X recently performed at the NHL Stanley Cup Finals that was held in Boston and got Tom Brady‘s attention, who asked the Atlanta native, to perform at the game season opener for New England Patriots in September and Lil’ Nas X replied with “Sign me up!”