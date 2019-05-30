Lucky Daye gives us a soulful and magical performance at NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series.

He brought a 10-piece band that includes horns and his producer and bass player friend “D-Mile.” Daye performed songs off of his recent project Painted that included “Rolled Some Mo,” “Misunderstood” and “Late Night.”

With his buzz going up, this is a good time to get in and learn about the New Orleans native. His vibes are funky yet r&b classic style that is perfect for you to set the tone with as a first time listener. During the final song “Late Night,” he has let his fans know that he performed that song for the first time with a band.

Peep the performance below.