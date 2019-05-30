Marvel’s ‘Avengers The Video Game’ to be Shown at E3 Gaming Expo in June

Move over Fortnite, there is possible a new contender for the video game throne on the horizon.

Marvel and publisher Square Enix have announced that the long-in-development Avengers video game will be showcased at the upcoming 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo or E3.

Marvel said on Wednesday that the video game will be presented during Square Enix’s E3 press conference which will be live streamed on June 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

“Marvel’s Avengers is being designed for gamers worldwide and will be packed with all the characters, environments, and iconic moments that have thrilled longtime fans of the franchise. Featuring a completely original story, it will introduce a universe gamers can play in for years to come,” Marvel said.

Tune into Square Enix Live E3 2019 for the worldwide reveal of Marvel’s Avengers. 🗓️ The event – complete with closed captions – begins June 10 at 6PM PT: https://t.co/KNimbY3Ze7 #SquareEnixE3 #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/zYibKtcPS1 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) May 29, 2019

The Avengers video game was first announced alongside a teaser trailer in January 2017. The clip featured images of Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s arm, Thor’s hammer and Bruce Banner’s glasses among the rubble.

