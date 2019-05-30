There were tons of conspiracy theories surrounding Nipsey Hussle’s death claiming that he was killed because of his work on Dr. Sebi’s documentary.

Nip revealed he was working on the project centered on the holistic doctor who cured AIDS on The Breakfast Club. The Victory Lap rapper said, “I’m working on doing a documentary on the trial in 1985 when Dr. Sebi went to trial against New York because he put in the newspaper that he cured AIDS. He beat the case and he went to federal court the next day and beat that case, on record, and nobody talks about it.”

Following the LA rapper’s passing, Nick Cannon vowed to continue the marathon. “Where you left off, we gonna carry one. It’s a MARATHON, so I’m picking up the baton! Because they can’t kill us all! Spiritual Warfare is REAL and in full effect. And now your Spirit is protecting your community eternally! Your words, your steps, your walk always was and always will be SOLID! Now, Your message is my message! Your work is my work!” He wrote in an Instagram post.

However, Hip Hop Overload reported that the mogul axed the documentary due to death threats.”People close to Nick say’s that Nick feels Nipsey’s hunger to release the Sebi movie is what had him killed,” they wrote. “This is truly sad because the Dr. Sebi movie was definitely needed.”

Cannon posted a screenshot of the article and denied the allegations. “Oh ‘They’ wish this was the truth!!” Cannon wrote. “Who made this dumb sh*t?! LOL #Fearless”