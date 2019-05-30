R. Kelly is now facing 11 additional felony counts of sexual assault charges. The new series of charges are considered to be the most serious that he has faced yet and could carry a sentence of up to 30 years behind bars.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the charges filed by Cook County prosecutors are related to an incident in January of 2010. Details currently of the charges are scarce beyond the victim is possibly one from a previous case as they contain matching initials.

The new charges are four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim between the ages of 13 to 16.

R. Kelly will face the charges for the new case next Thursday, June 6. The aggravated criminal sexual assault counts are classified as Class X felonies that could carry a sentence of up to 30 years if he is found guilty. The additional charges are of lesser class with a max of seven years.

Update: Attorney Steven Greenberg has provided updates to the charges on Twitter, revealing they are amended charges. Information from the Cook County prosecutors is forthcoming.

#RKelly was NOT charged with a new case. He was recharged in an existing case, same alleged victim and time (a decade ago) It changes nothing — Steve Greenberg (@SGcrimlaw) May 30, 2019