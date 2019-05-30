The 2019 BET Awards are set to go down next month in Los Angeles. The network has announced the annual awards ceremony will be hosted by Regina Hall.



“It was really exciting. I’ve watched the BET Awards since its inception so I’m honored to be able to host it. It’s scary though! [Laughs] It’s a big audience,” Hall said to Variety. “You wanna have a show that’s entertaining for the live audience and the people watching it.”

Hall is nominated for Best Actress at this year’s ceremony. In the past year, Hall has delivered stellar performances in The Hate U Give and Showtime series Black Monday. This summer she will be in the new Shaft film. Previously she has been a fan favorite in the Scary Movie franchise and Girls Trip.

“This year’s broadcast celebrates 19 years of creating unforgettable moments, showcasing the present and future of black entertainment while honoring the unsung heroes and icons of the past,” according to a press release. “The BET Awards continues to reign as the ultimate platform showcasing the best and most beautiful aspects of the black experience, highlighting culture and serving as a driving force for social change.”

Cardi B leads all BET Awards nominees with 7 nominations, followed by Drake at 5. Beyoncé, J. Cole and Travis Scott each have four nominations apiece.

The 2019 BET Awards will air live on BET at 8 p.m. ET on June 23 from the Microsoft Theater.